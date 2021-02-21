GAME NOTES: Air Force vs. No. 12 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers (1-0) will look to improve to 2-0 on the season as they take on the Air Force Eagles (0-1) during opening weekend for the 2021 season.
The Tigers pitching staff dominated the Eagles in the opening game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 20 in a 6-1 victory as they combined for 14 strike outs allowing one run.
Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux will get the start for the Tigers, during the shortened 2020 season Marceaux went 2-0 in four appearances with a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts over 23.1 innings.
