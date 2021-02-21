FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start but warming up through the 60′s by this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to temperatures that are cool but nowhere nearly as cold as the previous few nights.
Upper 30s to low 40s to start, and we’ll warm up significantly through the 60s this afternoon with southerly flow ahead of our next low pressure system.
This system will send a cold front our way, moving light scattered rain showers into and through our area quickly.
The chance of rain will start Sunday night and end early Monday morning before daybreak. So you won’t need the umbrella for the Monday morning commute, but the roads could still have wet spots.
We’re only expecting less than a tenth of an inch.
The sun will quickly come right back out by midmorning with cooler highs in the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday both look nice with a warming trend.
We’ll have a few 70s later this week.
