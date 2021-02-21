Alabama too much for LSU softball as they lose 13-5

The following information is from LSU softball Assistant Communications Director Chelsey Chamberlain
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The Tigers got on the board first in the first inning. Pleasants hit a high fly ball to left and made it to third. She then would score on an Amanda Doyle deep sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.
Alabama answered in the bottom half of the first with three runs but the Tigers answered to that with a Morgan Cummins smash over the left field fence to tie the game up 3-3.
The Crimson Tide bats continued in the bottom of the second as they scored two runs on three hits, taking a 5-3 lead on the Tigers.
After a scoreless third for both teams, Taylor Tidwell came up big for the Tigers as she belted out a two-run home run over the centerfield wall, plating Cummins, who was hit by a pitch.
Alabama scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to defeat LSU in five innings.
Wickersham took the loss for the Tigers, dropping to 1-1 on the year.
