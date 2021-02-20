LSU softball walks it off to beat Liberty 4-3

(Source: Matt Karin LSU softball)
By Spencer Chrisman | February 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 1:46 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - Senior Amanda Doyle doubled in the bottom of the seventh inning for the LSU softball team as they walked it off in a late comeback against Liberty to win 4-3.

It was the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at the Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers (4-1) will play their second game against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) at 4 p.m.

Shelby Wickersham earned the win in the circle improving to 1-0 on the season.

GAME STATS

LSU trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tigers would get back-to-back sac flies from Georgia Clark and Shelbi Sunseri in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-2. Ciara Briggs would then single to center to bring in Doyle to tie the game at 3.

