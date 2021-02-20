JPSO: Juvenile tries to burglarize a vehicle as a detective sat inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brazen armed robbery unfolded in Old Metairie last weekend and a series of car burglaries, Jefferson Parish Deputies decided to go undercover in the neighborhood.
“So our units has been out there proactively patrolling and sitting in unmarked cars waiting to see if we found people who were burglarizing vehicles in the area,” says Capt. Jason Rivarde.
Their efforts paid off around 2 a.m. Friday at the corner of Hector and Avenue E. That’s where a juvenile attempted to burglarize an unmarked unit with a detective inside of it.
“In this case, the detective was seated in the vehicle when somebody exited a nearby vehicle. They pulled on his door handles, trying to get into the car when they realized the vehicle was occupied. They jumped into another vehicle and fled,” says Capt. Rivarde.
Deputies say the juvenile jumped into a stolen Lexus SUV and took off. Detectives in the area joined the pursuit.
“We had a number of officers in the area so that the detective would not have been alone. We had a significant presence in that area last night, just in case something like this happened,” says Rivarde.
The chase continued for miles, until deputies say the stolen SUV became disabled and stopped at Harang and Airline Highway. Deputies arrested four people, an 18-year-old woman and three juveniles, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old.
“All four of them were from New Orleans, and they admitted to vehicle thefts in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish,” says Capt. Rivarde.
Detectives say they also found a stolen gun from New Orleans in the stolen SUV they were driving.
As for the suspects in the armed robbery on Woodvine Drive from last weekend, officers arrested Joshua Dean in New Orleans earlier this week.
Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshals picked up the second suspect, 23-year-old Robert Garrett. He faces charges in both New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.