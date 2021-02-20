GAME NOTES: Auburn at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball is finally back in action after a week off due to inclement weather to cause the Tigers to postpone their game against Ole Miss.
The Tigers (13-6, 8-4 SEC) are back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take on the Auburn Tigers (11-11, 5-8 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 20 tip off is set for 3 p.m.
LSU is in third place in the Southeastern Conference and have won its last two games including an upset win over then No. 16 Tennessee.
