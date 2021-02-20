GAME NOTES: Air Force at No. 7 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball is back at Alex Box to start the 2021 season as the No. 7 ranked Tigers take on Air Force at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Tigers are 5-0 all-time against the Falcons including a 17-5 win over Air Force in the last meeting during the 2019 season.
LSU junior right-hander Jaden Hill will start for the Tigers on the mound. During the 2020 season Hill threw 11.2 innings with a 0.00 ERA and striking out 17 batters.
