FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start with lows in the mid 20s but expect lots of sunshine with a high of 55

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today we started with lows in the mid 20s, but this should be the last hard freeze not only of the forecast, but hopefully this season.
We dropped down to 26 this morning, but temperatures will rebound to the mid 50s this afternoon.
Saturday night will be less cold with lows by Sunday in the upper 30s.
The next chance of precipitation will be Sunday evening into early Monday morning along the next cold front. A warming trend can be expected midweek through the end of the ten day forecast.
Your forecast for your Saturday is calling for a lot of sunshine and a big temperature spread. So you’re going to want to dress in layers.
We’ll be in the 30′s by 10 a.m., the 40′s by noon and we’ll top off with a high of 55.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.