Don’t get scammed; only hire reputable tree services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hum of chainsaws has become common in neighborhoods around Baton Rouge as clean-up continues following the ice storm.
If you have trees or large limbs in your yard, experts caution you against hiring just anybody off the street to remove them.
The Better Business Bureau has some tips when hiring a tree service such as getting multiple estimates, checking to make sure the tree service has insurance and is licensed, have a written contract, and to not pay any more upfront such as a deposit.
As far as reflags, the BBB urges you to avoid anyone who:
- Offers a Discount to act now.
- Have no printed materials, letterhead, bid forms, etc.
- Is doing door-to-door solicitations.
- Is vague about his formal credentials as an arborist.
- Offers an unusually low price… at first.
- Suggests topping techniques or lions-tailing to save on costs.
- Pressures you for an immediate decision.
- Uses climbing spikes on trees unless they are being removed.
- Only accepts cash payments.
