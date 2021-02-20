District Attorney says suspect in Zachary homicide had restraining orders in place against him, long history of domestic abuse battery charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two restraining orders didn’t stop one man from allegedly killing Kylan Givens in Zachary on February 7.
Zachary police say the suspect is 34-year-old Jeffery Neff.
He’s been on the run for almost two weeks.
Authorities are calling this a domestic violence related shooting, and now they need your help tracking down the suspect.
“You never know who’s hurt in that relationship. It’s very difficult, and just like that we’ve lost him (Givens),” said Stacey Atkins, aunt of Kylan Givens.
Givens’ aunt and uncle are still in shock following his passing.
“He was very hesitant about going there that night, not sure about what conversation inspired, but he ended up going after some hesitancies,” said Atkins.
WAFB has learned more about the case. As East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says the conflict that led to the shooting, may have involved a woman who knew Givens and the suspect, Jeffery Neff.
As records show she had recently filed two different type of protective orders against Neff.
The victim’s family says Givens was just an innocent bystander.
“Kylan was in a relationship with this lady. And un-announced to him, he was invited to her home from what we understand. And after he showed up, the gunman showed up right behind him and shot him on the passenger side,” said Atkins.
District Attorney Moore says that Jeffery Neff was convicted of domestic abuse battery in 2018. Then last month (January 2021) police arrested Neff on another domestic abuse battery related offense.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and the restraining orders were filed shortly after.
“What do you do? Everybody’s entitled to a bond, everybody’s presumed innocent, despite history. So, it’s difficult choices that everyone has to make. But everything was in place, that should’ve been in place. But it was the alleged actions by someone who didn’t want to abide by the rules or the laws,” said Moore.
Moore says while a protective order is essentially just a piece of paper, it is an important step for his office and for authorities.
“Obviously it doesn’t stop a bullet. But someone who wants to do something horrible and bad, that piece of paper doesn’t stop it. But it gives the police different circumstances, the ability to arrest someone, pick somebody up quickly. It gives them notice that this person has this in place, you can arrest him, you don’t have to call, you don’t have to fine,” said Moore.
“Because this is happening too often in our city,” said Twahna Harris with The Butterfly Society.
Domestic violence advocates like Twahna Harris say it’s not always the person that files a restraining order that can be impacted, but others as well, like Givens in this case.
“So, we have to be more aware of what’s going on with family members and friends and being alert. And knowing that this can happen to anyone at any given time, and this situation here is a very tragic situation, it’s very heartbreaking,” said Harris.
“If we just would of known, or like O said, if you know something, say something. Do something,” said Atkins.
The 24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Line is (225) 389-3001.
If you know where Jeffery Neff may be, contact Crimestoppers or Zachary Police.
