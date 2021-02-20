BRPD investigating deadly overnight shooting on Denham Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 4000 block of Denham Street.
Police have identified the victim as Joshua Mason, 34.
According to authorities, Mason was found dead in a parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
