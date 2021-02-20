BRPD assists Baton Rouge General in critical blood delivery during winter storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana faced a historic winter storm this week, the Baton Rouge Police Department Air Support Unit made a critical blood delivery utilizing air support.
BRPD flew to Shreveport to obtain blood platelets and delivered them directly to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center’s Bluebonnet location.
The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness coordinated the transport and delivery on Thursday due to icy road conditions and the time sensitive nature of the request.
" During times of crisis, it is important we respond with a Whole Community approach, said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Anyone can participate in a blood drive at one of Baton Rouge General’s three campuses.
· Bluebonnet - Saturday, February 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Buses outside of Entrance 3
· Mid City – Sunday, February 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Conference Rooms
· Bluebonnet – Monday, February 22, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Conference Rooms
· Ascension – Tuesday, February 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Bluebonnet – Wednesday, February 24, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Conference Rooms
· Ascension – Thursday, February 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
· Mid City – Friday, February 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Conference Rooms
· Donate at LifeShare at any time (5745 Essen Ln.) All donors will receive a free antibody test.
All donors will receive a free antibody test, t-shirt and a meal ticket to the cafeteria and Java General coffee shop.
