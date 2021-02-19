Where can you find the cheapest mudbugs in Baton Rouge?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s about that time again to feast on a type of seafood that’s considered to be a true delicacy to anyone born and raised in the Bayou State; crawfish.
Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent season, making mudbugs a top choice for some ‘good eatin’, especially on Fridays.
If you’re looking to satisfy a craving, you can download the Crawfish App.
According to the app, the cheapest you can find boiled crawfish in the Capital City is $4.49/lb.
For live crawfish, you can expect to pay around $3.75/lb.
