Where can you find the cheapest mudbugs in Baton Rouge?

Download the Crawfish App

Where can you find the cheapest mudbugs in Baton Rouge?
Crawfish season is upon us! (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion | February 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 6:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s about that time again to feast on a type of seafood that’s considered to be a true delicacy to anyone born and raised in the Bayou State; crawfish.

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent season, making mudbugs a top choice for some ‘good eatin’, especially on Fridays.

If you’re looking to satisfy a craving, you can download the Crawfish App.

According to the app, the cheapest you can find boiled crawfish in the Capital City is $4.49/lb.

For live crawfish, you can expect to pay around $3.75/lb.

Co-founder of The Crawfish App, Laney King, will be live on 9News This Morning on Friday, Feb. 19.

Download The Crawfish App for free.
Download The Crawfish App for free. (Source: The Crawfish App)

You can watch it LIVE HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.