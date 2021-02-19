LSU’s Jaden Hill named to Golden Spikes Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior right-hander Jaden Hill has been named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List announced by USA Baseball on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Golden Spikes Award will be presented in July and goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2021 season. Hill is one of 55-players on the preseason watch list.
The right-hander from Ashdown, Ark., is slated to be the ace for the Tiger’s pitching staff heading into the 2021 season. In the shortened 2020 season Hill pitched 11.2 innings allowing one hit and striking out 17 batters.
The Golden Spikes Watch List features 55 of the nation’s top amateur baseball players in high school and college. Fan voting will once again play a part in the award in 2021.
Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com starting June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists.
USA Baseball will announce the finalist for the award on June 24.
Click here to see the complete list of the 55-players on the watch list.
