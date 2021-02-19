Livingston Parish schools announce vaccination plans for teachers

This information comes from the Livingston Parish Public Schools:
Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today that the district is working with state health officials to make information regarding the COVID vaccination process available to all active employees of Livingston Parish Public Schools following the governor’s proclamation that K-12 school systems are now eligible to receive vaccinations.
“While there is still much uncertainty as to how the state will make vaccinations available to school districts across the state in the coming days and weeks, we have begun working with local health officials and pharmacies to make necessary preparations. At the same time, we have compiled a list of local pharmacies where employees can now make appointments for vaccinations on their own,” Murphy said.
Murphy noted that Livingston Schools anticipates receiving batches of the COVID vaccine next week; however, there is not yet any indication as to which vaccine will be made available or the quantity.
“We are preparing to administer the vaccine through an electronic sign up for our employees in anticipation of having our professional nursing staff provide the vaccinations once they arrive,” Murphy said. He said the district is currently planning to utilize the SUMA Professional Development Center for the appointments.
Murphy said all employees have been provided information on the district’s vaccination protocol, as well as a vaccination consent form that must be completed before an appointment is scheduled.
In the meantime, he suggested teachers also consider making appointments with a pharmacy in the community. Those pharmacies in Livingston Parish currently taking vaccination appointments include:
· Albany Drugs 19067 Florida Boulevard, Albany https://www.albanydrugstore.com/contact or (225) 567‐7772
· Bernard’s Family Pharmacy 34876 Highway 1019 Denham Springs https://www.bernardsrx.com/contact or (225) 667‐4286
· Cypress Pharmacy 2920 South Range Avenue Denham Springs https://cypresspharmacyla.com/about/ or (225) 998‐1800
· James Drug Store 257 Florida Boulevard SE Denham Springs https://www.jamesdrugstore.com or (225) 665‐5186
· Walmart Pharmacy #4679/Denham Springs 34025 LA Highway 16 Denham Springs https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine or (225) 271‐2314
· Livingston Parish Health Unit 20399 Government Boulevard Livingston (225) 686‐7017
· Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts 18525 Highway 22 Maurepas https://www.ChrisRx.com or (225) 267‐4340
· Chris’ Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, LLC 18590 Highway 16 Port Vincent https://www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com/contact or (225) 698‐6888
· Springfield Drug Store 31696 Highway 22 Springfield https://www.springfielddrugstore.com/contact or (225) 294‐5045
· RxOne Livingston 5000 O’Donovan Boulevard Walker (877) 612‐8653
· Walmart Pharmacy #2822/Walker 28270 Walker Road S Walker https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine or (225) 667‐6398
· RKM Primary Care Livingston 28315 S Frost Road Livingston, LA 70754 (225)-283-1356
· RKM Primary Care Springfield 27124 Hwy 42 Springfield, LA 70462 (225)-395-8022
