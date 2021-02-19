Friday, February 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Feb. 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 422,287 total cases - 430 new cases
- 9,440 total deaths - 34 new deaths
- 806 patients in hospitals - decrease of 17 patients
- 129 patients on ventilators - increase of 1 patient
- 396,834 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
