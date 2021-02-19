FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine finally returns as highs reach mid 40′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunshine finally returns to the area today, but temperatures will still be more than 20 degrees below normal as highs only reach the mid 40s.
The good news is that bright sunshine and temperatures in the 40s should be enough to get rid of just about any lingering ice.
A hard freeze is then likely from tonight into Saturday morning, with lows expected to reach the low to mid 20s across most of the area.
Full freeze precautions will be needed for people, pets, plants, and pipes.
It will be one more night where it’s a good idea to drip your faucets. Freeze durations will run approximately 10-12 hours around metro Baton Rouge and could end up closer to 15 hours for those near and north of the state line.
A slow but steady warm-up will finally get underway after our very cold start on Saturday. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 50s under mainly sunny skies and should reach the low to mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.
A stray shower will be possible by late Sunday, with scattered rains expected early Monday in association with our next cold front.
The extended forecast points toward a somewhat cool start to next week in the wake of that front, but temperatures should return to more seasonable levels by the second half of the week.
