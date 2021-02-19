EBRPSS releases vaccine appointment request form info

The district and HCS will continue to evaluate the vaccination rollout and adjust scheduling and locations as needed. While EBRPSS employees will not be required to receive the vaccine, the district goal is to provide employees, choosing to be vaccinated, with efficient and effective vaccine options as soon as possible. The district continues to follow all guidance from national, state and local health officials to prepare for the upcoming distribution of vaccines to educators. Visit ldh.la.gov to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine. To view a list of COVID-19 testing locations.