EBRPSS releases vaccine appointment request form info

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), in coordination with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Centers in Schools (HCS), has opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment request form on Friday, February 19, to include educators and school staff as part of the eligible vaccine groups.
EBRPSS employees who wish to receive the vaccination will be able to request a vaccine appointment by visiting fmolhs.org/COVID19Vaccine and completing the appropriate information in the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey section. Once employees submit their request, HCS schedulers will begin contacting employees to schedule their appointments beginning Monday, February 22. Vaccines will be distributed at one of Our Lady of the Lake’s three vaccine locations.
“We are deeply grateful to Governor Edwards and our local health partners for their commitment to providing vaccines to educators,” said Dr. Sito Narcisse, EBRPSS Superintendent. “I am hopeful that this effort will mark a return to normalcy for our schools, staff and families.”
“Our Health Centers in Schools team has been a great partner of East Baton Rouge Parish Schools in providing important medical care to students and staff and this vaccine rollout is no different,” said Trey Dunbar, MD, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “We have confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine and are working to ensure schools continue to be a healthy environment for our children and our school staff.”
The district and HCS will continue to evaluate the vaccination rollout and adjust scheduling and locations as needed. While EBRPSS employees will not be required to receive the vaccine, the district goal is to provide employees, choosing to be vaccinated, with efficient and effective vaccine options as soon as possible. The district continues to follow all guidance from national, state and local health officials to prepare for the upcoming distribution of vaccines to educators. Visit ldh.la.gov to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine. To view a list of COVID-19 testing locations.
