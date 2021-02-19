East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approves Exxon ITEP application

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved the Exxon ITEP application, an industrial tax exemption program.
The amount total that it’s qualified for is $240 million, and results in about $23 million they’re seeking as part of the program. It was approved by metro council last week.
EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux approved the Exxon ITEP application, an industrial tax exemption program, on February 5th.
