BR spring concert series featuring impressive lineup kicks off with The Michael Foster Project, The Chee-Weez, plus others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spring concert series kicking off in Baton Rouge at Point-Marie Square beginning March 5 features a pretty impressive lineup of local talent, but it depends on who you ask.
‘Live on Pointe’ is made up of eight outdoor shows that fall under a variety of music genres.
The Michael Foster Project will lead the way with the first performance of the series.
The shows run until April 30.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a night of socially-distanced entertainment under the stars.
Tickets can be purchased below for $15 online or $20 at the gate. Spacing is limited.
- The Michael Foster Project: Friday, March 5, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- The Chee-Weez: Friday, March 12, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Chase Tyler Band: Friday, March 26, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- AM/FM: Friday, April 9, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition: Saturday, April 17, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- After 8: Friday, April 23, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- The Chris Leblanc Band: Friday, April 30, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Jonathon “Boogie” Long: Friday, April 30, 2021; 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.