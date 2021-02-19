BR spring concert series featuring impressive lineup kicks off with The Michael Foster Project, The Chee-Weez, plus others

BR spring concert series featuring impressive lineup kicks off with The Michael Foster Project, The Chee-Weez, plus others
The Point-Marie concert series features eight outdoor shows. (Source: Point-Marie/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion | February 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 2:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spring concert series kicking off in Baton Rouge at Point-Marie Square beginning March 5 features a pretty impressive lineup of local talent, but it depends on who you ask.

‘Live on Pointe’ is made up of eight outdoor shows that fall under a variety of music genres.

The Michael Foster Project will lead the way with the first performance of the series.

The shows run until April 30.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a night of socially-distanced entertainment under the stars.

Tickets can be purchased below for $15 online or $20 at the gate. Spacing is limited.

