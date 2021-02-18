Pedestrian killed in crash near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 18.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday near O’Neal Lane and Woodwick Avenue.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office are currently on the scene.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is avaialable.
