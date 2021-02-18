Mayor’s office announces shelters of last resort

“East Baton Rouge Parish is no longer under any watches or warnings but we are still dealing with a significant amount of power outages that has put many residents without electricity for over 48 hours. Our emergency operations center has fielded over 2,000 calls and placed nearly 200 families in non-congregate shelters and will continue to do so until resources are exhausted. At this time we are also opening a shelter of last resort for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.