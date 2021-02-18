Mayor’s office announces shelters of last resort

The following information is from the mayor’s office:
As energy companies continue to restore power in East Baton Rouge Parish, residents are urged to check on neighbors and loved ones who may need assistance staying warm. Please continue to practice fire and generator safety in the cold weather.
Emergency Shelters:
We continue to connect people in emergency situations with non-congregate shelters on an as-needed basis, prioritizing medical needs, those with disabilities, and elderly.
We are handling requests on a case by case basis. Call 311 or 225-389-2100 for assistance.
“East Baton Rouge Parish is no longer under any watches or warnings but we are still dealing with a significant amount of power outages that has put many residents without electricity for over 48 hours. Our emergency operations center has fielded over 2,000 calls and placed nearly 200 families in non-congregate shelters and will continue to do so until resources are exhausted. At this time we are also opening a shelter of last resort for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The shelter of last resort is a partnership with BREC and the American Red Cross. It will open 7 p.m. Wednesday at BREC Nairn Park, 2800 Nairn Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Another facility is on standby, should it be needed. People will be required to bring their own mask and wear it at all times due to COVID-19.
City-Parish Buildings:
In an abundance of caution, City-Parish offices will be closed Thursday, February 18, 2021.
