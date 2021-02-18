Mayor’s office announces shelter of last resort is standing down

The following information is from the mayor’s office:
The shelter at BREC’s Nairn Park, 2800 Nairn Drive in Baton Rouge, will stand down today at noon now that freezing temperatures are leaving our area. This week the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) provided nearly 800 residents with non-congregate shelter accommodations, including 265 Households, 460 Adults, and 376 children.
The American Red Cross also supported our shelter of last resort at BREC’s Nairn Park this week.
This week’s shelter effort was made possible by our many partners including:
• American Red Cross
• BREC
• Capital Area Transit System (CATS)
• Capital Area Human Services
• City-Parish Departments
• Constable’s Office
• East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging
• East Baton Rouge Parish First Responders
• Faith-based organizations
• Local hospitality industry
• Southern University
• VisitBR
As energy companies continue to restore power in East Baton Rouge Parish, residents are urged to check on neighbors and loved ones who may need assistance staying warm. Please continue to practice fire and generator safety in the cold weather.
