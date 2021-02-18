List of area schools closed Friday

Christian Academy is closed Friday, Feb. 19
Impact Charter School is closed Friday, Feb. 19
Slaughter Community Charter School will he closed tomorrow, February 19
The following information is from LSU:
LSU will be closed Friday -- except for VetMed and Law, which will hold virtual classes Friday -- while the campus and the Baton Rouge area continue to deal with significant issues related to this week’s winter weather.
Vet and Law School students and faculty will receive a separate email with further instructions about Friday. All other LSU classes scheduled for Friday -- whether in-person or virtual -- are cancelled.
The closure includes the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool. LSU Online students should check with their Learner Concierge or faculty member for more information.
LSU bus service will continue to be suspended on Friday.
LSU residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls will remain open. Please check https://dineoncampus.com/lsu/ for updates regarding dining hall hours.
The LSU Student Health Center will be open for urgent medical care onsite and urgent mental health support via telehealth from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. To schedule a medical appointment, call 225-578-6716. To access mental health support, call 225-578-8774.
Essential employees should check with their supervisors about whether they should report to work on Friday. Non-essential employees should not report to campus.
