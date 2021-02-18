Iberville Parish Council says ‘abundance of water leaks’ boil water advisory to take effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West located in Plaquemine, LA with the exclusion of Intracoastal Road and all intersecting streets.
The boil advisory will be lifted sometime next week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
According to officials, water has been turned on as of Thursday, Feb. 18 but the Council is asking residents to cut back on any unnecessary usage.
The boil water advisory will remain in place through the weekend.
