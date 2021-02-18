FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Overcast skies and cold temperatures continue as highs struggle to reach the low 40′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy a chance to dry out today, but mainly overcast skies and cold temperatures will remain in place.
Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s around metro Baton Rouge, with a northerly breeze keeping wind chill values in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.
Friday morning lows will be highly dependent on the extent of cloud cover, with my forecast leaning to generally overcast conditions continuing through daybreak.
With that in mind, metro Baton Rouge should avoid a hard freeze, but it will be a much closer call for areas just north and northwest of the Capital City.
And after a cloudy start, sunshine will return on Friday, but it promises to be another rather chilly day as highs only reach the mid 40s.
The hard freeze potential once again increases from Friday night into Saturday morning thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds.
Lows will reach the low to mid 20s across much of the area, with a freeze duration of 10-12 hours around metro Baton Rouge. So it will be a good idea to drip faucets once again overnight Friday into early Saturday.
We will finally see a modest warming trend get underway on Saturday as highs rebound into the low 50s under sunny skies.
But a more significant warm-up likely won’t occur until the mid to latter part of next week.
