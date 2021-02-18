Entire city of New Roads without power, mayor says

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Power lines are down and the entire city of New Roads is currently without power, as of 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, according to Mayor Cornell Dukes.
Mayor Dukes says traffic lights are not working and urges residents to be cautious and treat them as a one-way stop.
Residents can call Entergy Louisiana at 225-694-3737 to report an outage.
The mayor says New Road City Hall has closed down for the day due to the power outage and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.