Entire city of New Roads without power, mayor says

Entire city of New Roads without power, mayor says
WAFB file photo of Main Street in New Roads, La. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | February 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 2:13 PM

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Power lines are down and the entire city of New Roads is currently without power, as of 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, according to Mayor Cornell Dukes.

Mayor Dukes says traffic lights are not working and urges residents to be cautious and treat them as a one-way stop.

RELATED: Power companies give estimates of when customers in the Baton Rouge area can expect power to be restored

Residents can call Entergy Louisiana at 225-694-3737 to report an outage.

The mayor says New Road City Hall has closed down for the day due to the power outage and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.