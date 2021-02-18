East Baton Rouge Parish School System holds virtual school day on Friday, Feb. 19

Due to continued storm impacts to system operations, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold school virtually on Friday, February 19, 2021, and all facilities will remain closed. Attendance will be checked, and all virtual class schedules will be followed to the extent possible. The district recognizes that staff and students may still be facing continued power outages. Flexibilities will be made available to those with limited internet access and students will be allowed to make up any missed work. For those unable to connect with their teacher or Google Classroom, please visit ebrschools.org/virtual-ed-resources for enrichment activities.