Central Fire Dept. returns favor from 2016 flood, sends water tanker to north La. hit hard by winter weather

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Central Fire Department say they have returned the favor from the good folks in north Louisiana who helped them during the August 2016 flood.
North Louisiana is currently experiencing water issues due to nearly a week’s worth of winter weather and freezing temperatures.
Officials say several fire departments in the northwest part of the state requested water tankers through the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The Central Fire Department sent their Tanker 336 truck to assist the Shreveport/Bossier City area on Wednesday, Feb. 17 so firefighters there would have water to fight structure fires.
Fire officials say the Bossier City Fire Department came to Central in August 2016 to assist firefighters with the historic flood.
