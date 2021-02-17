Zion explodes for 31 points in the Pels’ dominating win over Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans ended their 3-game losing streak with an emphatic win over Memphis, 144-113. The 144 points represented the Pels’ biggest scoring output since October of 2018.
Zion Williamson scored 31 points, pulled in seven rebounds, and had two steals.
Josh Hart came off the bench to score 27 points for the team. Brandon Ingram dropped in 23 points on the night.
The Pelicans improved to 12-15 on the season. They host the Trailblazers on Wednesday night at the SKC.
