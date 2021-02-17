Wednesday, February 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 421,018 total cases - 179 new cases
- 9,391 total deaths - 66 new deaths
- 849 patients in hospitals - no change
- 126 patients on ventilators - decrease of 11 patients
- 396,834 patients recovered - decrease of 16,161 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
