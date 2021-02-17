Virtual, drive-thru, and in-person Ash Wednesday services available due to freezing weather

A woman prays after having the sign of the cross placed on her forehead in ash during an Ash Wednesday service at Christ Our Hope Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in downtown Seattle. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn period of 40 days of prayer and self-denial leading up to Easter. (Source: Elaine Thompson)
By Nick Gremillion | February 17, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Churches in the Baton Rouge area are offering several options for people to receive the ritual of ashes Wednesday, Feb. 17 as the area experiences its third day of freezing temperatures, and preventing the spread of the coronavirus remains a top priority.

Bishop Michael Duca says due to the coronavirus pandemic, parishes in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge will be sprinkling ashes on the foreheads of parishioners instead of smudging them. Click here for more information from the

The sprinkling of ashes has actually been practiced regularly in parts of Europe before the coronavirus pandemic.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

St. Joseph Cathedral (downtown Baton Rouge)

  • 12 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m.

St. Jean Vianney (16166 S. Harrell’s Ferry)

  • 6:15 a.m.
  • 8:30 a.m.
  • 12 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL SERVICES

University Methodist Church (3350 Dalrymple Dr)

DRIVE-THRU

University Methodist Church

“Ashes to go” will be offered from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For those who cannot make the service Wednesday, the church will also offer drive-thru ashes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

