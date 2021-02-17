Virtual, drive-thru, and in-person Ash Wednesday services available due to freezing weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Churches in the Baton Rouge area are offering several options for people to receive the ritual of ashes Wednesday, Feb. 17 as the area experiences its third day of freezing temperatures, and preventing the spread of the coronavirus remains a top priority.
Virtual, drive-thru, and in-person services for Ash Wednesday in the Baton Rouge area.
Bishop Michael Duca says due to the coronavirus pandemic, parishes in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge will be sprinkling ashes on the foreheads of parishioners instead of smudging them. Click here for more information from the
The sprinkling of ashes has actually been practiced regularly in parts of Europe before the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Joseph Cathedral (downtown Baton Rouge)
- 12 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
St. Jean Vianney (16166 S. Harrell’s Ferry)
- 6:15 a.m.
- 8:30 a.m.
- 12 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
University Methodist Church (3350 Dalrymple Dr)
- 12 p.m. virtual service via church’s YouTube page http://www.youtube.com/uumcbr
- St. Mark United Methodist
- 5 p.m. virtual service via Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/events/1882360008595216/
University Methodist Church
“Ashes to go” will be offered from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
For those who cannot make the service Wednesday, the church will also offer drive-thru ashes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.