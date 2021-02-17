Tourists to Hawaii charged for allegedly offering airport screener bribe to avoid quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two visitors from Louisiana are accused of trying to bribe a Honolulu airport security screener in an attempt to bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine rules.
The two were arrested Friday at Honolulu’s airport and subsequently charged.
State officials identified the two as 29-year-old Johntrell White and 28-year-old Nadia Bailey.
The state Department of Public Safety and Attorney General’s Office said the two arrived in Hawaii without negative COVID-19 tests, which means they would have been required to quarantine for 10 days.
White allegedly told an airport screener he would give her $2,000 to pass through without having to quarantine, and Bailey allegedly said she would throw in an additional $1,000 to let them both through.
The screener alerted deputy sheriffs, who arrested them both for bribery.
The couple was then booked, released and immediately flown back to the mainland.
The Attorney General’s Office is still investigating the case.
