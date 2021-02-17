Thousands still in the dark, cold; Public Service Commission working to prevent future mass outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Line crews worked through the day Wednesday to restore power to thousands left in the dark, cold across Louisiana.
Mass outages caused by ice storms are a rarity in Louisiana. The slow progress, according to Entergy, to restore power is attributed to the poor condition and tree limbs that keep falling under the weight of the ice.
“We are having new outages coming in,” said John Hawkins, V.P. of Entergy’s Distribution Operations. “We are working on those large cases and also those aging cases or those older ones to get those first.”
Hawkins said Entergy will continue to invest in its system to make it more reliable for customers but did not offer any specifics on what that looks like.
The head of Louisiana’s Public Service Commission said prevention and resiliency of the power grid is now the top priority.
“Our ideas right now moving forward is how much generation do we need to build, how much is it going to cost and what other steps do we need to take so people don’t get in this position again,” said Dr. Craig Greene.
