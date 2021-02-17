Third day of freezing temperatures leaves thousands without power across Baton Rouge area

By Nick Gremillion | February 17, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 6:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge area is experiencing its third day in a row of freezing temperatures and thousands remain in cold homes without electricity, as of early Wednesday, Feb. 17.

A viewer without electricity shares a photo of her home's thermostat showing 46° early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A viewer without electricity shares a photo of her home's thermostat showing 46° early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

Unexpected cloud cover throughout the area on Tuesday, Feb. 16 prevented temperatures from rising above 32º, according to WAFB First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes.

Representatives from both Entergy Louisiana and DEMCO told WAFB Tuesday crews were making progress but that the freezing temperatures were hampering their efforts to clear tree limbs from power lines and restore power.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, more than 27,00 customers were without electricity in East Baton Rouge Parish and more than 6,000 customers were without electricity in Livingston Parish.

Customers in Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Pointe Coupee, and Tangipahoa parishes were also experiencing outages but they were not nearly as widespread as high as East Baton Rouge and Livington parishes.

Officials with both power companies are asking customers without power to unplug major appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers so when power is restored it does not overload the power grid.

Customers who have power are asked to do their part to conserve as much electricity as possible for the same reason.

