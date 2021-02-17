These Baton Rouge area schools, offices will be closed Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18.
The following is a statement from EBRPSS:
“Due to power outages and lingering storm impacts to staff and students, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is canceling/postponing all after-school activities and athletic events that were scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 18. COVID-19 implications and severe weather events earlier in the year have exhausted all available district contingency days. EBRPSS will determine a makeup instructional day and communicate the calendar adjustment with families and staff as soon as possible.
Meal delivery drivers have also been impacted by road conditions; however, they will continue to deliver to registered families to the greatest extent possible. The board meeting will still proceed as planned.
As always, the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students remain our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make the best decisions possible under these unpredictable circumstances.”
