These Baton Rouge area schools, offices will be closed Thursday

“Due to power outages and lingering storm impacts to staff and students, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is canceling/postponing all after-school activities and athletic events that were scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 18. COVID-19 implications and severe weather events earlier in the year have exhausted all available district contingency days. EBRPSS will determine a makeup instructional day and communicate the calendar adjustment with families and staff as soon as possible.