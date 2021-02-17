STRANGER THINGS: Deputies share eerie photos of Livingston Parish roads turned upside down by ice

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three days of freezing temperatures and ice have left Livingston Parish, particularly rural areas, in the eerie dark.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared photos of their patrols on icy roads in the parish in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Many of the photos were reminiscent of the cinematography from Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.”
RELATED STORIES:
- FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climb above freezing, but showers roll into the area later in the day
- Some Livingston Parish residents using space heaters and generators to stay warm throughout the night
- Why can’t I see WAFB on my TV?
- How to prevent water pipes from freezing, and how to thaw them if they do freeze
- La. Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries warns of potential fish kills due to freezing temps
Deputies observed several tree limbs entangled in powerlines which have left thousands of Livingston Parish residents without power for three days.
Some roads in the parish are closed due to icy conditions. Authorities are asking residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
See all the photos in the slideshow below:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.