Some Livingston Parish residents using space heaters and generators to stay warm throughout the night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electric crews have been hard at work for the last 24 hours restoring power to about 50,000 people across Louisiana.
That includes parts of Livingston Parish, as thousands were still in the dark Tuesday night (February 16 at 10 p.m.).
While the parish-wide curfew has been lifted, everyone without power is making do with what they have, in order to survive another extremely cold night.
“I’m a tough old,” said 66-year-old Daniel Piper of Walker resident.
Piper lives in the Ball Park Neighborhood in Walker, and just isn’t used to it being this cold.
“And this is the first time in my life that I have ever experienced losing electricity because of a freeze,” said Piper.
He’s one of the many folks in Livingston Parish that have relied on fires, along with space heaters plugged into their generators, just to keep warm these past few days.
“My cardiologist says if i didn’t make jokes with him, then he’d know something was wrong. So you can’t take life seriously,” said Piper.
“As far as a cold front, this is probably the coldest I’ve seen in a while,” said Dustin Templet of Walker.
Next door to Piper, sits the Templet family of four, which are dealing with the exact same situation.
“And so today, we finally got a generator and got the fireplace going again, and got some lights, and plugged back in our refrigerator,” said Templet.
But regardless, he says his family will pull through.
“I’m old school. So, I can still cook on a fire burner, it doesn’t matter to me. So, we can make it,” said Templet.
Meanwhile, utility crews could be seen all throughout the Walker on Tuesday, trying to restore power to the many people that are still doing without it.
“Our whole city was dark last night,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison.
Chief Addison and his deputies are working the streets, some which are filled with tree limbs too.
“Especially in areas where the lights are out, we do extra patrol, check all the businesses. Make sure there’s no break-ins because the alarms don’t work. So, we’re there all over town,” said Chief Addison.
But even if it’s just a solar heater keeping Daniel Piper warm tonight, he’s already thinking of a little ‘South Louisiana Engineering’ to heat his home in the future.
“I’m trying to figure out a way to run pipes and blow air through the pipes outside, and just build a bonfire outside, and recycle the air. New experiences are all around,” said Piper.
School is canceled for Livingston Parish students on Wednesday, February 17.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to drive with caution, as there’s still some debris in the roads.
