Showcasing Louisiana: Black History

As a boy, Edouard was trained as a brick mason. An accident and subsequent infection caused the L’Coul family, who owned the plantation and Edouard, to amputate his thumb. Unable to lay bricks, he was then trained to make sugar. “That put him, as he rose up through the ranks in the skilled enslaved hierarchy as one of the most valuable people here on the farm.” Dunn said. Between 180 and 1862, Dunn has documented 400 slaves who passed through Laura Plantation. At the height of the plantation’s operation just before the Civil War, 186 people were enslaved here.