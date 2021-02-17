Police find gunshot victim in burning vehicle near Florida Boulevard and N Sherwood Forest Drive

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one person was shot and found inside of a burning vehicle on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | February 17, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 8:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say one person has been taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound inside of a burning vehicle in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a department spokesperson, says the victim was found near Florida Boulevard and North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Coppola says the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available at this time.

