Nicholls prepares for unique spring football season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Like just about everywhere else, FCS football and the Southland Conference saw a delay, though theirs was more significant, pushing their fall start back to February.
“It really hasn’t been that difficult at all. When we got back to school and started, it was almost like it was August. They knew it was football. It was meetings. It was walk-throughs. It seemed like normal and that’s how everybody treated it,” said Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe.
“It’s never felt better. We’re playing at a different time of the year. The weather feels good. It’s not really hot,” said receiver Dai’Jean Dixon.
As much as anything, sitting out the fall made this team realize that, especially with a shortened schedule this spring consisting of seven games, nothing can be taken for granted.
“I know it was difficult when our guys were watching ball in the fall, and they saw other teams and other conferences were playing, and we were not. They probably asked the question, ‘Why?’ But then they knew we had a bigger prize and a bigger goal that we were shooting for, and they understood that,” said Rebowe.
“A lot of us didn’t think that we were going to be able to play for another year maybe, or ever. Some guys are seniors. For us to get this opportunity is something that we won’t be taking lightly, and we’ll be attacking every team that we play,” said quarterback Kohen Granier.
Leading that attack, however, will be Lindsey Scott Jr. Head coach Rebowe said in a recent radio interview that the senior will likely be taking the first snaps in their season opener.
This coming after he and junior quarterback Kohen Granier separated themselves from the pack and competed for the job over the last week. Scott says that the delay to the season was somewhat of a blessing in disguise, allowing him to dive deeper into the Colonels offense.
“It definitely slowed things down a little bit, allowed me to really get my hands on the playbook and come out here during the fall and get some live reps that we didn’t get in the spring when spring football was canceled. It was pretty good. It gave me a chance to learn how some guys tick on the offense. So, it was pretty good for me,” said Scott.
Past that, Scott brings winning experience that made him a popular name from Zachary, where he won a Class 5A state championship, to the state of Mississippi, where he led East Mississippi Community College to a junior college title. But that said, it won’t all be on his arm. Nicholls continues to do an excellent job loading up on talent and depth at every position.
“From running back to offensive linemen, tight end and wide receivers. I think there’s no dimension that we don’t have. And the coach is doing a great job of implementing the game plan and making sure that everyone gets touches. So there’s weapons everywhere you go. You can’t turn around and not find someone you can’t put the ball in their hands,” said Scott.
“To start off with that offensive line, those guys who played a bunch of games that can protect him to start off with. Then you have weapons you can go to from Julien Gums at running back to even those guys that have been out wide. You throw in a Tevin Bush, a KJ Franklin who’s really having a tremendous camp, it makes their job a whole lot easier,” said Rebowe.
