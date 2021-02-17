LSU softball run rules North Dakota 19-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team won their third game of the season by run ruling North Dakota 19-3 after five innings in Tiger Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Tigers (3-1) hit three home runs including a grand slam by freshman Ali Newland in her first career at-bat.
Senior Amanda Doyle added two more homeruns totaling five on the season, she also added 7 RBI. Doyle has hit a homerun in all four games for the Tigers.
Freshman Morgan Smith got her start of her career and threw 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs. Smith also struck out three batters including the first battery she faced for her first career strikeout.
