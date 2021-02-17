LSU baseball adjust schedule for opening weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has adjusted their start times for opening weekend at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field due to the forecast of extremely cold weather.
The Tigers will now meet Air Force for the season opener at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, the game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
Saturday’s LSU vs. Notre Dame game has been moved from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The LSU vs. Louisiana Tech game for Sunday will still be played as scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be available on SEC Network+.
Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will still play each other this weekend in a round-robin format. Those games will not be open to the general public.
Louisiana Tech will play Notre Dame on Friday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. Air Force and Louisiana Tech will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 and Notre Dame meets Air Force on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m.
LSU Baseball Games This Weekend
Friday, February 19 – Air Force at LSU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, February 20 – Notre Dame at LSU, 4 p.m.
Sunday, February 21 – Louisiana Tech at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Other Scheduled Games at Alex Box Stadium This Weekend (not open to the general public)
Friday, February 19 – Louisiana Tech vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
Saturday, February 20 – Air Force vs. Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m.
Sunday, February 21 – Notre Dame vs. Air Force, 11 a.m.
