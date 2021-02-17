FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps climb above freezing, but showers roll into the area later in the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today as slightly warmer air moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. But the thaw won’t get underway before we deal with a Winter Weather Advisory for the parishes and counties just north and northwest of Baton Rouge.
Light freezing rain and/or sleet could occur in these areas before temperatures climb above freezing by late morning. The good news is that any additional accumulations should be minimal in most areas.
Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms will roll into the area from the west this afternoon as low pressure tracks along our coast. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for metro Baton Rouge and a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted closer to the coast.
In the Baton Rouge area, hail will be the main threat in any stronger storms, while farther south an isolated tornado and/or damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Even with thunderstorms in the forecast, temperatures will stay chilly from metro Baton Rouge northward, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Readings could climb to 60° or above for parishes closer to the coast.
The rains should diminish late tonight, with just a few lingering showers left into Thursday. But another cloudy and chilly day will be on tap, with a morning start in the mid 30s and highs in the low 40s.
The cold weather will continue into Friday as we start out in the mid to upper 20s and highs once again only reach the low 40s. We’ll face the threat of one more hard freeze on Saturday morning before a warming trend finally gets underway by Saturday afternoon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.