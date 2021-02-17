DOTD crews working to scrape ice off the I-10 Miss. River Bridge in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) say crews are working to clear ice off of the “new” Horace Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge.
The bridge, which connects I-10 to the east and west sides of the Mississippi River, has been closed since Monday, Feb. 16. The “old” US 190 bridge over the Mississippi River has remained open during this week’s winter weather.
DOTD posted several photos to social media Wednesday, Feb. 17 showing crews using heavy equipment to scrape ice off of the bridge. As of Wednesday, morning I-10 remains closed from the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge to Lafayette.
The state’s transportation agency also shared photos Wednesday of crews also attempting to clear all of I-110 in Baton Rouge and the Atachafayala Basin Bridge between Ramah and Henderson.
Officials did not indicate when the Horace Wilkinson Bridge or I-10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette would reopen.
