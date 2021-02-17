CATS plans to resume regular service at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17; service may be limited due to staff availability, road conditions

The following information is from the Capital Area Transit System (CATS):
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS), anticipates resuming regular service today, Wednesday, February 17 at 12 p.m.
There are limited operators currently able to get to work and there are still hazardous conditions on some roadways; this may lead to limited service until it is safe to resume full service.
Limited staff is available to answer phone calls and respond to customer inquiries.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we safely navigate this situation.
