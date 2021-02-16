Thousands remain without power throughout the Baton Rouge area with record cold, bitter wind chill

Icy conditions have caused power outages throughout the Baton Rouge area since Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Donovan Jackson and Nick Gremillion | February 16, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 6:05 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of residents throughout the greater Baton Rouge area remain without power due to icy conditions as of early Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Most of the power outages are in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and St. Helena Parishes. However, all parishes within the WAFB viewing area are experiencing some power outages, including Ascension, Iberville, St. Helena, and West Baton Rouge parishes.

WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will be speaking with a representative from Entergy Louisiana on 9News This Morning at approximately 6:45 a.m. about what the power company is doing to restore electricity to thousands of customers during these frigid conditions.

WAFB’s Dr. Steve Capraotta says bitter cold wind chill will persist for most areas of the area until midday.

Hour by hour temps & wind chill
Hour by hour temps & wind chill (Source: WAFB)
Liz Koh surveys Power Outages in Baton Rouge area in Titan 9 - Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

