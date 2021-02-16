Some Baton Rouge area schools closed Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Baton Rouge area schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to freezing weather conditions and ongoing power outages.
All 12-month employees in Livingston are to report to work if conditions allow. The parish expects to reopen schools Thursday, Feb. 18.
All West Baton Rouge Schools will be closed Wednesday. Advantage Charter Academy will also be closed Wednesday.
Baker City Schools will resume on Thursday.
LSU is closed Wednesday, including the vet school and law center. All LSU classes and activities scheduled for Wednesday, whether in-person or virtual, are canceled.
Ascension Public Schools campuses and offices are closed until Thursday for scheduled Mardi Gras holidays.
Second Baptist Christian Academy of Baton Rouge will remain closed Wednesday.
Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Ag Center and Southern University Law Center will be closed Wednesday. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled unless otherwise noted by respective instructors. Students should communicate any issues directly to their instructor/department.
Hosanna Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday. Second Chance Academy will be closed Wednesday.
