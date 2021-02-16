Several churches in Central open up their gyms so people without power can warm up

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Several churches are opening up their facilities Tuesday, Feb. 16 so Baton Rouge area residents who are without power in the bitter cold can get warm and have a hot cup of coffee, according to the Central Police Department and Central City Councilman Wade Evans.
PLEASE NOTE: These church facilities are not currently being opened as shelters. Councilman Evans says the pastors of the three churches in Central have agreed to open the doors of their gyms so people can warm up for a few hours.
The churches are:
Opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday
Opens at 12 p.m.
Opens at 12 p.m.
Councilman Evans and church pastors encourage those who would like to warm up for a little bit and can safely travel to Central to do so.
