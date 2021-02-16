Red Snapper Mardi Gras

Preheat oven to 250°F. Grease a large cookie sheet and set aside. In a large sauté pan, heat ¼ cup melted butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Season fillets generously with lemon pepper and Creole seasoning on both sides. Cook fillets 1–2 minutes on each side, turning once. When done, place on prepared cookie sheet and keep warm in oven. In same sauté pan, heat remaining melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and bell peppers then sauté 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add mushrooms, corn, asparagus and sriracha then cook 5–7 additional minutes or until warmed thoroughly, stirring occasionally. Season lightly with Creole seasoning. Add white wine and lemon juice, bring to a low boil and reduce by half. Add heavy whipping cream, return to a low boil and cook until sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Add crabmeat, gently folding into the mixture, and cook until just heated through. Adjust seasonings if necessary using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and Creole seasoning. Remove pan from heat and stir in cold butter, stir quickly to incorporate and keep butter from separating. When ready to serve, place 1 fillet of fish in center of each 10-inch plate. Top with an equal portion of crabmeat and the Mardi Gras cream sauce.